Shannon Malone Sutherland, 59, resident of 917 South Main St. went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021 after passing at his home.
Born in Abbeville, SC April 13, 1962 he was a son of Rachael Manley Sutherland Blackburn and John F. Sutherland.
Shannon was known to his family and friends as Hook, Uncle Hook and Papa Hook. He participated in a lot of ministries and was the founder of Son Shine Ministries and Love in a Lope. He conducted Bible Studies at Grace UMC on Wednesdays and also had a monthly bible study at the home of David Smith. Shannon was the owner and operator of his own business Quality Painting and Cleaning. He enjoyed his work and was very meticulous in it. He was also full of humor and could make you laugh on one of your worse days. He shared a very special bond with his brothers the late Scott "Red Dog" and Steve Sutherland.
Survivors include: his parents Rachel Manley Blackburn and Bill Blackburn of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Shana Hall (Bobby) of Abbeville, SC and Sydney Harrington (Stephen) of Greenwood, SC; a brother Steve Sutherland (Jenny) of Abbeville, SC; Special Companion Shelley Ruff; four grandchildren Evan and Maisie Sellars and Oliver and Magnolia Harrington; a special friend and mother of his children Jane Erwin; a number of special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by infant son William Jessie and a brother Scott Sutherland.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Grace United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jason Wilson and Darrin Hook officiating. The burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. The family is at the home of his parents Mr. & Mrs. Bill Blackburn, 1001 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Grace United Methodist Church.
Memorials in memory of Shannon may be made to Grace UMC, 145 Grace Drive Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Sutherland family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Sutherland family.