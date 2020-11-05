Shakeria Cina Dunlap, 26, of 48 Second Street, entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, July 25, 1994, a daughter of Maxine Walker and Willie James Dunlap, Jr., and the step-daughter of Cassandra Quarles.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents of Greenwood; her grandmother, Ethel Lee Wright of McCormick, SC, a daughter, three sons, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be noon Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday at Percival Tompkins Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home 48 Second Street. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines.
