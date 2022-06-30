Sgt. Eddie James McKee

Sgt. Eddie James McKee, 58, of 110 S. Bethune Street, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late A.J. Ouzts, and the late Katie Mae Dean. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Erica McKee and Tinesha McKee, both of Greenwood; three brothers, Scottie McKee, Guy McKee, and Clyde McKee, all of Greenwood; one sister, Annie Childs of Greenwood; three grandchildren; Adaya Arnold, Tremon Edward Brown, and A'lonnie Nealy, all of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.