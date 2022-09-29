Sergeant Clarence Burton Sr.
Sergeant Clarence Burton Sr., 57, of 104 Woodcrest St. Greenwood, South Carolina departed this life on September 24, 2022.
Clarence served in the United States Marine and National Guard for 23 plus years. He was employed by Eaton.
Clarence was preceded in death by his mother, Essie Lee Burton, his grandparents; Jim Burton and Pecola Burton, James and Willie Bell Byrd, Sr.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memories; his wife of the home, Stephanie Hentz Burton; four sons, Clarence Burton, Jr., Patrick Burton, Jeffery Burton and Xzavia Burton; one grandson, Eli Marz Burton; two Godchildren, Kureona Parks and JaCorey Sprowl; his father, James Byrd, Jr.; one brother, Nebuchadnezzar (Tracy) Burton; one uncle, Oscar Burton, all of Greenwood, SC; and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Pine Grove AME Church, Hwy 67 in Callison, with the Rev. Oliver T. McCray, Jr., officiating. Assisting will be Bro. Eric Pinkett and Rev. Annette Edwards. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Burton Family.
