Selena Culbreath Burton, 71, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Ronald "Ronnie" Burton, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Connor Pinson Culbreath. Selena retired from Moore's Business Forms after 22 years of service and was a member of Lakeside Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Cary Burton and his wife, Michelle of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Ernie Burton, Jessie Lee Burton, Amber McKinney Bryson and Chase Burton; and nine great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friend prior to the service at the funeral home from 1-2pm.
Pallbearers will be Gene Thomas, Henry Dillard, Phillip Perry, Robert Johnson, Wayne Lawton and Lil Bill Culbreath.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers, Cheryl Perry and Michelle Burton to allow Mrs. Burton to stay home and also to the staff of Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
