Scott Sutherland
ABBEVILLE — Scott Manley “Red Dog” Sutherland, 62, resident of 627 Milford Dairy Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Abbeville, SC, Dec. 6, 1958.
Scott was a 1977 graduate of Abbeville High School. Scott was a recent retiree with the City of Abbeville, after 32 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Scott was active in his community, having served as a volunteer football and baseball coach with the Abbeville Youth Athletics Association. He was an avid Abbeville Panther football fan having served on the football chain crew for over 31 years. He was an assistant football coach at Wright Middle School. Scott became very active with the SC High School League of officials. He served as a baseball, basketball and softball official for over 32 years. Scott was named South Carolina Official of the Year in 2015-2016 by the SC House of Representatives. Scott was also named the NFHS Official of the year for Softball in 2015. Scott also umpired baseball and softball in the College ranks. He loved to spend time on the water doing what he loved best, fishing. He liked to quote, “Behind every fearless player is a fearless coach who refuses to let them be anything but the best they can be.” Scott took pride in coaching his son Davis in Abbeville AYA football and baseball. He was tickled that he was recently on the 2020 Abbeville High School State Champion football team and was named a member of the 2020 South Carolina Shrine Bowl Football Team as well as a All State football selection. Scott as he was affectionately known as “Red Dog” by his many friends and family will be greatly missed in our community.
Survivors include his parents Rachael Manley Blackburn and Bill Blackburn of Abbeville, SC; a daughter Madison Sutherland and a son Davis Sutherland both of Abbeville, SC; two brothers Steve Sutherland (Jenny) and Shannon Sutherland, both of Abbeville, SC; special companion and mother of his daughter Dana Uldrick Bonds of Abbeville, SC; a grandson Tristan Sutherland; a number of special aunts and uncles, as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The burial will be a private family burial at a later date. The family is at the home of his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Blackburn, 1001 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from noon until 2:45 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Scott may be made to Abbeville High School Booster Club/Stadium Renovation Fund, PO Box 1214, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Abbeville Youth Athletic Association, 404 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Sutherland family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Sutherland family.