MOORE — Scott Edward Holsonback, 47, husband of Julia Patrick Holsonback, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Mr. Holsonback was born in Greenwood, SC, to Michael Joe Holsonback and Carol Gilman Holsonback. Scott was a member of Grace Point Church, where he served as head of the Men's Ministry. He was an avid Clemson fan and baseball enthusiast. He played baseball in his younger years and also won billiard championship titles. He enjoyed fishing with his grandfather and spending time with his family and friends. Scott will be deeply missed by all that loved him.
Surviving are his wife, Julie and daughter, Madeleine "Maddie" Holsonback; parents, Michael and Carol Holsonback; a sister, Amy Hughes and husband Jimmy; father in-law, Wayne Patrick; three brother in-laws, Jason Patrick, Joel Patrick, and Jeff Patrick with wife Kristi; one nephew, Andrew Patrick, four nieces, Reid Hughes, Kaylee Hughes, Kinsley Hughes, and Leigh Patrick; and "second mother", Connie Cobb Hayden.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Point Church, 319 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681, officiated by Pastor Ben Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made in Scott's honor to: Suicide Prevention, (SC Chapter) afsp.donordrive.com