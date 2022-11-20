Scott Arnold
Scott Douglas Arnold, 71, resident of Gentry Run, husband of Alice Parnell Arnold, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 26, 1950, in Fort Wayne, IN, he was a son of the late Dwight R. and Cathryne Jean McLean Arnold. Mr. Arnold was a graduate of Punta Gorda High School in Punta Gorda, FL, attended Daytona Community College and graduated from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. He was the former owner and operator of Badcock Furniture in Greenwood for over 25 years until his retirement. Scott’s favorite pass time earlier was playing golf and in later years was working in his yard, traveling and being a Paw Paw. Scott also loved taking his golden retriever, Jack on golf cart rides. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Carolina Panthers team.
Scott was known for his passion for life, undying love for his family and friends, generosity, wit, and dedication to making everything in life, fun for all who knew him. Scott was an inspiring man with many life successes.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Dave Thompson (Missy) of Greenwood; one daughter, Lesli Thompson of Greenwood; his brother, Michael Arnold (Jan) of Tallahassee, FL; his sister, Vicki Long of Sarasota FL; two beloved grandchildren, Dawson and Laura Thompson, both of Greenwood; and several loved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Farmer officiating.
The family will host a small reception at the funeral home following the service where they will receive friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joanna Sadurski for her care throughout the years as well as the staff of Self Regional Healthcare and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Arnold family.
