Schawanna J. Smith
IVA — Ms. Schawanna J. (Angie) Finley Smith, 51, of 1420 Old Landfill Road, Iva, SC, passed at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Finley Sr. and Molly Black Finley of Abbeville, SC. In her most recent job, Angie worked as a transport worker for Thorne Ambulance Service of Laurens, SC. She attended St. Peter AME Church in Abbeville.
She is survived by her son, Joseph F. Finley, III of the home, her mother Molly Finley, two sisters Cynthia Goodwin of Due West and Warennette Finley of the home, two brothers, Joseph Finley Jr., of Abbeville and Aaron Speaks of Austin, TX, one aunt, Daisy Finley and one uncle, James A. Finley of Due West, SC.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at St. Peter AME Church Cemetery, where social distancing will be practiced, and a mask must be worn. Public viewing will be on Friday from 1-6 p.m. The family is at the home.
Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.