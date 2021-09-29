Sarah Wideman, 76, of 306 Grove Street, Apt. 1-B, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Margret K. Brown and the late Fate Cash Wideman Sr. She was a member of Calvary Grove Baptist Church, American Legion #334 in Norris Town, PA, and the Women's Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by two sons, Micus C. Golson, and Quintin Golson; four brothers; and one sister, Mary Fuller.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Margaret Wideman of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Paul Wideman of Norris Town, PA; four sisters, Janie Rapp, Pauline Workman and Judy Wideman, all of Greenwood and Margaret Dennis of Norristown, PA; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Calvary Grove Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Bernard Morman. Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.