ABBEVILLE — Sarah S. Gary, 88, of Abbeville, wife of Robert C. 'Bob' Gary, Sr., died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Summit Place of Anderson. She was born in Cartersville, GA, to the late Jeff D. Spencer and Emma Costlow Spencer.

For many years, Mrs. Gary lovingly cared for children in her home. She later was employed as a teacher's aide in special education with the Abbeville County School District. Mrs. Gary heartily enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. A member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, she worshipped at Main Street United Methodist Church.

