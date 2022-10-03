Sarah S. Gary
ABBEVILLE — Sarah S. Gary, 88, of Abbeville, wife of Robert C. ‘Bob’ Gary, Sr., died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Summit Place of Anderson. She was born in Cartersville, GA, to the late Jeff D. Spencer and Emma Costlow Spencer.
Sarah S. Gary
ABBEVILLE — Sarah S. Gary, 88, of Abbeville, wife of Robert C. ‘Bob’ Gary, Sr., died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Summit Place of Anderson. She was born in Cartersville, GA, to the late Jeff D. Spencer and Emma Costlow Spencer.
For many years, Mrs. Gary lovingly cared for children in her home. She later was employed as a teacher’s aide in special education with the Abbeville County School District. Mrs. Gary heartily enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. A member of Abbeville First Baptist Church, she worshipped at Main Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Mrs. Gary is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bob, of the home; two sons, Robbie Gary (Bonnie) of Abbeville and Spencer Lee Gary (Montee) of Antreville; daughter, Suzanne Richards of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Josh (Amy) Gary, Danielle Johnson, Brittany Gary and Tabitha (Boo) Bradley; and eight great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Emma, Gracie, Cullen, Emma Kate, Alayna, Shane and Zoey.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Long Cane Cemetery, with Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Gary, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Gary family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.