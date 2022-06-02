MCCORMICK — Sarah Edna Perrin Thomas, age 80, widow of James Ollie Thomas, Jr. passed away May 28, 2022, at Emerald Gardens Assisted Living, Greenwood, SC. Born December 16, 1941 in McCormick County, she was a daughter of the late Sallie Perrin Hogan.

She graduated from Mims High School in 1959. Sarah's employment history included: Clemson Extension-program assistant with the 4-H program and McCormick School District food services. Her love for sewing led her to work in sewing manufactories in Greenwood and McCormick during her earlier employment years. Sarah was a member of Shiloh A.M.E Church in McCormick, where she served in many capacities until her health declined. Sarah was the last survivor of her immediate family.

Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Thomas of Greenwood, a granddaughter, Jeslyn (Derrick) Black who was reared in the home; a son, Bobby (Roxxie) Thomas of Rock Hill, step-children: Carolyn Crosby, Debbie Sue (Johnny) Hudson and Travis Perrin, all of McCormick, 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday from noon-6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Shiloh A.M.E Church, McCormick with Rev. Paul N. Wharton officiating. The family is at the home. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Thomas Family.