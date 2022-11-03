Sarah McDade Wanda Rinker Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Edna McDade, 97, of 219 Georgia Avenue, widow of Rufus Clarence McDade, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Family members are at their respective homes.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Greenwood man faces gun charges Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run