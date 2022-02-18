Sarah Mauldin Blackmon, 81, resident of Chapin, SC, wife of the late Carl “Jay” Johnson Blackmon, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at her childhood home in Greenwood, SC.
Born August 7, 1940, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Furman Mauldin and Estelle Murray Mauldin. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of ‘58, a graduate of Converse College, and received her Master of Education from Monmouth College (now Monmouth University).
Sarah was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC and Lake Murray Presbyterian Church of Chapin, SC.
Surviving are her two sons, William Blackmon of Raleigh, NC, and John (Tuula) Blackmon of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Sarah Malloch of Greenville, SC; ten grandchildren, Rebekah (Blake) Wilson; Will, Matthew (Violet), and Jacob Blackmon, Tia Moraes (Dr. Bruno), Tanya Blackmon and Tess (Adam) Goldsmith; Christopher, Asher, and Steven Malloch; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jax Wilson, Ava and Scarlet Blackmon; brother, Furman (Carol) Mauldin, and sister Kellah Mauldin (Bud) Hult; and her many beloved students from Wall High School in New Jersey.
Jay’s employment led them to the New Jersey Shore, where they lived for 42 years. Sarah and Jay enjoyed the water, beaches, and the proximity to New York City. Sarah was a much loved math teacher for the Wall Township school system and had many friends from the community. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manasquan, New Jersey. Sarah and Jay were a few months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary when he passed in March, 2021. After retiring, they moved back to South Carolina and enjoyed their time on Lake Murray.
Services will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:30 pm at Edgewood Cemetery adjacent to the First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649; or Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.