Sarah Mauldin Blackmon

Sarah Mauldin Blackmon, 81, resident of Chapin, SC, wife of the late Carl “Jay” Johnson Blackmon, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at her childhood home in Greenwood, SC.

Born August 7, 1940, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Furman Mauldin and Estelle Murray Mauldin. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of ‘58, a graduate of Converse College, and received her Master of Education from Monmouth College (now Monmouth University).

Sarah was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC and Lake Murray Presbyterian Church of Chapin, SC.

Surviving are her two sons, William Blackmon of Raleigh, NC, and John (Tuula) Blackmon of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Sarah Malloch of Greenville, SC; ten grandchildren, Rebekah (Blake) Wilson; Will, Matthew (Violet), and Jacob Blackmon, Tia Moraes (Dr. Bruno), Tanya Blackmon and Tess (Adam) Goldsmith; Christopher, Asher, and Steven Malloch; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jax Wilson, Ava and Scarlet Blackmon; brother, Furman (Carol) Mauldin, and sister Kellah Mauldin (Bud) Hult; and her many beloved students from Wall High School in New Jersey.

Jay’s employment led them to the New Jersey Shore, where they lived for 42 years. Sarah and Jay enjoyed the water, beaches, and the proximity to New York City. Sarah was a much loved math teacher for the Wall Township school system and had many friends from the community. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manasquan, New Jersey. Sarah and Jay were a few months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary when he passed in March, 2021. After retiring, they moved back to South Carolina and enjoyed their time on Lake Murray.

Services will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:30 pm at Edgewood Cemetery adjacent to the First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649; or Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036.

Tags