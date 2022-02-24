Sarah Lee Lockhart

Sarah Lee Lockhart, 71, 212 James Way, Apt-1, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Annie Lee Goodman, and she was raised by Hattie Coats. She is preceded in death by a son, Dexter Lockhart.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Trexter Lockhart of Greenwood; a daughter, Angela White of Columbia, SC; a brother, Michael (Sharon) Spencer of Greenwood; two sisters, Teresa Spencer of Greenwood, and Bessie Lee Goldman of Columbia, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Durham Temple C.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. James McKee. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

