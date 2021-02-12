MCCORMICK — Sarah Fuller King, 75, of 947 Jefferson Street, McCormick, wife of James Claude King, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Silverstreet, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles William and Mae Ola Edgins Fuller. She was a McCormick High School graduate and worked as a seamstress in her home.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Janice King and Michael King (Tina), both of McCormick; sisters, Jessie Freel of Plum Branch, Mary Watson of Ninety Six, and Gladys Wells of Columbia; brothers, Carl Fuller (Cindy) of Texas, Fred Fuller (Katie) of McCormick, and Doug Fuller (Cindy) of Bradley; grandchildren, Mallory King and Brandon King (Brandi); and great grandchildren, Alice Beasley and Kyrie Beasley.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday at Plum Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly King officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Sarah's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood (www.gwdhumanesociety.org) or Humane Society of McCormick County, 1351 Hammond Street, McCormick, SC 29835.
The family will be at the home of Fred and Katie Fuller, 1531 Jefferson Street, McCormick, SC 29835.