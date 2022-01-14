Sarah Gaye Waldrep Norris, 77, resident of Shannon Street, widow of Robert Daroll Norris, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at her home.

Born January 29, 1944, in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Frank B. and Sarah Frances Terry Waldrep. A 1962 graduate of Laurens High School, she attended Brenau University in Gainesville, GA. She was formerly a co-owner of the Forsyth County News in Cumming, GA, before moving to Greenwood, where she was employed with Drinkard Printing Company and retired from Capsugel.

A member of Main Street United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Mason Sunday School Class of the church. She was a very loved and special mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" and husband Darrin Davis of Hodges and Carman Angela "Angie" and husband Derek Lawson of Camden; a son, Anthony Neal Maddox, Jr. of Chappells; a sister, Lillian Hoeschen of Newberry; two grandsons, Garrett Reames Lawson of Columbia and Richard Bailey Davis of Hodges; and a special caregiver, Angel Falls of Hodges.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Family Center, with the Rev. James McCoy Bruce and Mr. Reginald "Ricky" King officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the Family Center immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to either, Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Norris's family.

