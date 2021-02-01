Sarah Frances Childs, 70, of 797 Gilliam Avenue, widow of Hollie Childs Jr., passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens County. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late James Nathaniel Thomas and the late Eula Mae McGee. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Outreach Ministries in Lincolnton, GA. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick Parks, Joseph Thomas, and Howard Thomas.
She leaves to cherish to cherish her memories, one son, Christopher (Marlana) Childs of Greenwood; one daughter, Kristina S. Childs of Greenwood; seven brothers, Charles Thomas of Stratford, VA, Tony (Kim) Thomas, Jimmy Lee Calhoun, and Donald Thomas all of Greenwood, Terry (Shar) Thomas of Virginia, Victor Thomas of Maryland, and Rev. John (Adrennia) Thomas of Columbia, SC; six sisters, Jeanette Ross of Temple Hill, MD, Geraldine Williams of Suitland, MD, Margo Dixon, Linda Walters, Deborah (Quinton) Carroll, and Tracie (Joseph) Delong all of Greenwood; two grandsons, Christavies Anthony Childs and Christian Trakell Childs; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, conducted by Dr. Delecinia M. Jamison. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.