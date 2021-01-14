Sara Seago Armstrong
Mrs. Sara Seago Armstrong, 89, resident of Greenwood, SC, died January 12, 2021 at Grapperhall Family Home Care in Huntersville, NC. Born in Greenwood, SC, on January 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late George Oliver Seago and Florence “Deedie” Bailey Seago.
Sara was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Winthrop College and was a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia Nursing Program. She was a nurse at the University Hospital in Augusta, GA, and supervisor of the Operating and Recovery Rooms at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. Before retiring from Self Regional, she oversaw the Pre-Surgical Testing Program for the Outpatient Surgery Department.
Sara was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church. She was active in the community as a quilt club member. She was also involved in the Home Economics displays for Greenwood County Fair and provided refreshments for cancer survivor meet-ups at the hospital.
Left to carry on her memory is her daughter Ashley Armstrong Trotman of Matthews, NC, and grandson Ryan Seago Trotman of Round Mountain, CA.
A graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenwood, SC, on Friday, January 15, at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be left at www.heritagecares.com.