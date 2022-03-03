GREER — Sara Katherine Ross Clay, aged 88, of Greer, SC, went home to be with the Lord February 28, 2022.
Sara was born in Greenville and raised on Cannon Road in Greer by the late Ruby Lee Stone Ross and David J. "Shorty" Ross, and attended both Jordan River and Greer High School. She is a graduate of both North Greenville College and Lander University. Sara's career primarily focused was in the education field. She taught in the Abbeville and Newberry County school systems where she taught home economics, civics, and managed the job training program (in Newberry). She was a property manager in both Greenwood and Greenville, South Carolina in the 1980's. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a long-time member of Washington Baptist Church.
Sara had a passion for the home arts, including French hand sewing, painting, crocheting, and in recent years mandala painting, as well as an avid quilter, and enjoyed gardening. She also loved traveling, spending time with her family, and was also active in charity work including Community Ministries and domestic violence prevention programs.
Sara is survived by her three daughters, Mrs. Gerriss Klant (Robert) of California, Mrs. Angela Cook (James) of Maryland and Ms. Beth Clay of Virginia, two daughters-in-law, Kimberly Griffin of South Carolina and Nancy Clay of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Carolyn Ross Chisam (Jerry) and Mrs. Judy Davenport Marriner (Tommy) of North Carolina, 15 grandchildren, Bethany, Kristin, Jay, Angel, Nicholas, Santiago, Michelina, Kathryn, James, David, Aaron, Bronson, Brandon, Cory and Christopher and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death a brother David Joe Ross, two sons, William Barry Clay and Billy James Clay, and her former husband, Gerald R. Clay.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Trent Henson. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive guests at the conclusion of the interment.
