Sara Patton Major, child of God, cherished friend, and beloved mother joined all the saints in heaven on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Called "Mama Sara" by scores, she was born in Wellington, AL, on February 7, 1934, to the late Willie Herschel and Flora Dessie McElreath Patton. The child (and later, wife) of a railroad man, her life was marked by many moves, the most significant being to Calhoun Falls, SC in 1940. It was there she made life-long friends, grew in her faith, met her adored husband, Grady Howard Major, and nurtured more children in her home than can be named. Aside from their own seven, over the years Sara and Howard loved more than a dozen foster children and provided care for many more, either through her children's friendships or her daycare. Every child in their home was shown that life is much better when it's grounded in faith and love.