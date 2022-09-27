Sara Patterson Moore, 74, of Greenwood, widow of Doug Moore, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Parker Patterson and Mary Beth Seigler Patterson. Sara was a former teacher's assistant at Merrywood Elementary School and was a member of Harris Baptist Church. Her passions were her love for family, children, NASCAR racing and Gamecock football.
Surviving are her children, Angie Young (Tony) of Greenwood, Kristi Miller (Gerald) of Abbeville and Jason Harrison (Kimberly) of Ash, NC; a brother, John David Patterson (Jeanie) of Greenwood; and six grandchildren, Ashlyn Miller, Sara Grace Young, Logan Young, Grant Miller, Kaisley Harrison and Kyleigh Mahaffey.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 2-3 p.m.
For her love of children, the family request that flowers be omitted and memorials may be sent to Project Hope, 133 Merrywood Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
