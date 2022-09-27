Sara Patterson Moore, 74, of Greenwood, widow of Doug Moore, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Parker Patterson and Mary Beth Seigler Patterson. Sara was a former teacher's assistant at Merrywood Elementary School and was a member of Harris Baptist Church. Her passions were her love for family, children, NASCAR racing and Gamecock football.

Tags