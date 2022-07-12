ABBEVILLE — Sara Ella Knox Morgan, 85, of Wardlaw Street, Abbeville, wife of the late William 'Bill' Morgan, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born in Abbeville to the late James Wallace Knox, Sr. and Ella Brooks Ferguson Knox.
Sara was a life-long member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church. A 1954 graduate of Abbeville High School, she had a perfect attendance record through her 12 years of school, never missing a day.
Sara had over 60 years in retail, in Abbeville, at Belk Simpson Department Store, The Bargain Cloth Store and Sara's Fabrics, which she closed on December 31, 2011. She had loyal customers who came to shop with her from as far away as Georgia and North Carolina. She was presented the Abbeville "Key to the City".
A very generous and kind person, Sara was always helping and thinking of those in need. She was a true Southern lady and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James W. 'Jimmy' Knox, Jr., sister-in-law, Shelby W. Knox; brothers-in-law, Thomas D. Steading and Talmadge V. Littleton; nieces, Patti K. Nickles and Kyle K. Thompson; nephew, Tracy B. Littleton, who lovingly cared for Sara until his passing.
Sara is survived by her brothers, Frank E. Knox of Abbeville and Robert W. Knox of Greenwood; sister, Frances K. George (Charley) of Greenville; niece, Lynn W. Littleton of Abbeville, who lovingly and diligently cared for Sara in her declining years and was aided by her children, Blair Littleton Wallace and Brook Littleton, who were special to Sara. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Sen T. Knox, Pamela R. Knox, Alice W. Knox and Sandi P. Knox; step-children, Keith Morgan (Charlotte) and Kristi Marlow (Wynn).
A service to celebrate Sara's life will be 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Frank McCoy and Rev. Jay Herring officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Sara, are sent to Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 191 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646; or Alzheimer's Association, SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Morgan family.