Sara Goodyear Sutton, 96, resident of Greenwood, widow of K. Cecil Sutton, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 23, 1924 in Nichols, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elly Harmon Goodyear and Mabel Norton Goodyear. She was a graduate of Nichols High School and a 1945 graduate of Lander College. She was employed by Professional Medical Products until her retirement in 1987.
Mrs. Sutton was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Allen and wife Emily Turner of Greenwood and Sara Beth (Ronnie Sears) Turner of Ninety Six; two great grandchildren, Kamryn Turner of Hodges and Sara Myles Turner of Greenwood; and one great-great grandchild, Chase.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Sutton was preceded in death by her daughter, Cecilia S. McBurnett.
Graveside services will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:45-1:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Agency on Aging, P. O. Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.
