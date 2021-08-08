Sara Elaine Davis
CALHOUN FALLS — Sara Elaine Davis, 74, of 118 Florence St,, Calhoun Falls, passed at her home on Saturday morning, July 31, 2021. Born in Abbeville, SC on December 1, 1946, Sara was the daughter of the late James and Annie Vera Davis Sr. She was a member of Mt. Olive Church of God Holiness and retired from Mohawk Industries.
Sara is survived by her er, Monika Davis of Alpharetta, GA; her son, Timothy Davis of Boston, MA; a sister, Doris Davis of Calhoun Falls, SC; four grandchildren, Sabrina and Dawan Sawyer, Daymon and Duane Davis-Restrepo all of Boston, MA; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Robert B. Davis of Boston, MA and Michael (Batrena) Davis of Mableton, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, James Jr. and Joseph Davis and one infant sister, Betty Jean Davis.
A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home. Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.richiefuneralhome.com.