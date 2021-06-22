Sara Callahan King
CHARLOTTE, NC — Mrs. Sara C. “Dutch” King, 87, of Charlotte, NC, was born October 4, 1933 to the late Jerry and Minnie (Lake) Callahan passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Novant Health in Matthews, NC. She was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in her earlier years and later joined Macedonia Baptist Church. Mrs. King was a retired educational support teacher with Greenwood School District #50. She enjoyed family gatherings, travel and her pet dog, AJ.
Mrs. King is survived by her children, Phyllis and Gaye Callahan of Charlotte, NC; Wayne Syrkett (Lisa) of Matthews, NC; Gerrie Wilson (Clyde) of Fayetteville, NC; and Chelsea Russell (Michael) of Winder, GA; 17 grandchildren, along with a host of other endearing family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King was preceded in death by her son, Sidney Sherard Syrkett.
The family will receive visitors at the family home, located at 821 Towne Street, Greenwood beginning Wednesday, June 23 and ask that all visitors wear a mask. Graveside services for Mrs. King will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at The Evening Star Perpetual Care, 111 Memorial Lane, Greenwood, with Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb officiating. There is no public viewing.
Please honor Mrs King’s wishes that flowers be omitted. Send monetary donations to Sharan Schley at 821 Towne Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 for her namesake Sara McKenzie Callahan’s college fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the King family.