Sara Anna Shirley Couch
ABBEVILLE — Sara Anna Shirley Couch, wife of the late Charles Pierce ‘Scube’ Couch, passed away on January 25, 2022. She was one of eight children and born on February 12, 1927 to the late Fred Eugene Shirley and Anna Rosella King Shirley in Belton, SC. A graveside service was held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens on January 29, 2022.
Sara graduated from Lander College in 1948 majoring in music and serving as Senior Class President. She lived in Ware Shoals, SC, where she raised her family and taught school for 30 years, most of those at Camak Elementary. She was active in Ware Shoals United Methodist Church and later, after moving to Greenwood, became a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, her second family. Her love of music was joyfully expressed where she played piano for her church and family and sang in several groups. She enjoyed many other activities, especially daily lunch times with friends, line dancing, attending garden clubs, bridge clubs and Eastern Star. She was also a great piddler. When asked, “What are you doing?” she would say, “Just piddling,” which she did often and well.
She drove until the age of 90 and lived independently until the age of 94. There were many fond memories with family and friends at Sunset Beach, her second home. She reveled in the sand and sun, loved walking barefoot at the beach and hosting family and friends to enjoy her favorite place.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Harmon and Mary Frances Goodman; her brothers, William Shirley, Julian Shirley, Eugene Shirley and Levi Shirley; and a son-in-law, Ray Augustus Crawford, Jr.
Sara is survived by her daughters, Shirley Couch Crawford of Abbeville, SC, and Jane Couch-Osmelowski and her husband, Joe, of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Anna McMillan (Shawn), Will Crawford, Katy Popple (Ryan), and Joel Osmelowski; six great-grandchildren; sister, Dot Bentley; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Shirley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Many heartfelt thanks to Health Related Home Care of Abbeville, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont and her loving caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Sara Couch, be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 103 Northside Drive W, Greenwood, SC 29649 or the charity of one’s choice.
