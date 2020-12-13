Sara Anderson Cobb, 89, of Greenwood, widow of Thomas H. Cobb, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Hodges, she was the daughter of the late Palmer Clayton Anderson and Margie Lee Spruell Anderson. Sara retired from Neptune Measurement. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Sara was an avid Greenwood Eagle and Clemson Fan. She was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Runette Mathis (Marvin), Carolyn Davis; and three brothers, Douglas Anderson, John Anderson (Dot) and P. C. Anderson.
Surviving are her children, Marie Greer (John) of Abbeville, Kay Rodgers (Lewie) of Hodges, Harley Cobb (Betty) of Greenwood, Jimmy Cobb (Jenny) of Donalds, Perry Cobb (Cheryl) of Greenwood, Larry Cobb (Jennifer) of Ninety Six and Ken Cobb (Leslie) of Hodges; a sister, Nita Baldwin (Bill) of Anderson; a brother-in-law, Carroll Davis; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen greatgrandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A family service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday at Hodges United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Masks will be required, and social guidelines will be followed. The service will be recorded and available for viewing later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com where messages may be left for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jay Greer, Tommy Cobb, Tripp Crosby, Michael Lowery, Jimmy Cobb, Jr., Adam Vinson, Buck Cobb and Randy Linsenbigler.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hodges United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Hodges, SC 29653.