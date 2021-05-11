Sandra Wright Bowen
HODGES — Sandra Wright Bowen, 72, resident of 6315 Highway 25 North, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
Born February 7, 1949, in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Willie H. and Genell Whatley Wright. She was a 1965 graduate of Harrison Chilhowee Baptist Academy in Seymour, TN, and attained a Bachelor’s of Arts from Chilhowee Baptist College. Formerly employed with Greenwood County Parks and Recreation, she later worked for Ted Wyndham, Attorney-at-Law, as a paralegal for more than 20 years, finally retiring from Douglas Dent, Attorneys-at-Law in Greenville.
She was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Billy Wayne Moore of Greenwood and Travis Dwayne Moore of Greenville; a sister, Debra Wright Sieburg of Hodges; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sandy Denise Moore; a sister, Patricia Ann Wright and a brother, Willie H. “Bill” Wright, Jr.
The family is at the home on Highway 25 North, and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5 to 7 Thursday evening.
Those wishing to make memorials in memory of Sandra are requested to please consider donating to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 East Durst Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Ms. Bowen’s family with arrangements.