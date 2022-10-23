Sandra Dianne Davis Slay, 52, resident of 108 Crescent Road, wife of Gregory Lee Slay, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home.

Born February 23, 1970, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Sarah Dianne Rhinehart Davis and the late Edward Webster Davis. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed with USPS. Sandra loved her family, especially watching her boys play ball, as well as camping and being an avid animal lover.

Tags