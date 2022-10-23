Sandra Dianne Davis Slay, 52, resident of 108 Crescent Road, wife of Gregory Lee Slay, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her home.
Born February 23, 1970, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Sarah Dianne Rhinehart Davis and the late Edward Webster Davis. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed with USPS. Sandra loved her family, especially watching her boys play ball, as well as camping and being an avid animal lover.
She was a member of Troy United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her mother Dianne and her husband Greg, as well as her two sons, Dustin Gregory (Jasmin) Slay of Ninety Six and Jacob Webster (Marissa) Slay of Greenwood; one brother, Tommy Edward (John H. Singleton, III) Davis of Washington, GA; two sisters, Donna Davis (Joseph) Peterson of North Atlanta and Nikki (Greg) Parks of Plum Branch; two grandchildren, Coleton Hunter Slay and Olivia Grace Slay; beloved fur baby, Nokona; and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by Peetey, her beloved fur baby.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Gulledge and Mr. George Boyd officiating.
Burial will follow in Troy Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Wednesday evening.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Slay, Jacob Slay, Aiken Davis, Steven Peterson, Michael Tiller and Greg Parks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Peterson, John Singleton, Kurt Hodges, Buster Ferguson, Greg Seigler and Shane Nelson.
Memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
