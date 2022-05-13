Sandra Reid Gillion, 74, resident of Briarwood Road, widow of J. Harvey Gillion, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born July 30, 1947, in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Sam Allen and Mildred Davenport Reid. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and a 1967 graduate of Greenville Technical College. Sandra retired from Capsugel in 2006 as an Administrative Assistant.

She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Gregory James (Donna) Gillion and Timothy Allen (Rebecca) Gillion, all of Greenwood; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, June Reid Moore of Newberry.

She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Reid.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Craig Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home on Briarwood Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Sunday afternoon.

The family request that flowers be omitted and memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 2054 Highway 72 East, Abbeville, SC 29620, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gillion family.

Tags