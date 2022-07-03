Sandra Richey Penland, 75, wife of the late Jerry David Penland, passed away July 2, 2022.

Born in Ware Shoals, SC on January 1, 1947, daughter of Imogene Thompson Richey of Greenwood, and the late Frank Richey, Sr., she was a valued friend and treasured mother.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Shaffer of Greer and Jennifer Hobgood of Huntersville, NC; one brother, Frank Richey, Jr. of Greenwood; one sister, Betty Jo Richy Aviles of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Josh and Zach Shaffer; and one great-grandson, Shuler.

Mrs. Penland was predeceased by one son, David Penland.

The family will be at their respective homes.

