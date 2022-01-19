Sandra Orr

Sandra Smith Orr passed away January 8, 2022 in Greenwood, SC. Sandra was born to the late T. Clifford Jr. and Janet Nerl Smith of Cincinnati, OH. She was a graduate of Finneytown High School, Wellesley College, and M.I.T. — Sloan School of Business, and an active member of First Church of Christ Scientist, Aiken, SC.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents.

Surviving is her brother, Greg (Liz) Smith of Mineola, TX, and nieces Hilary (Tom) Boyd and Allison (Nels) Hesseldahl of Portland and Tigard, OR, respectively, along with their four children.

A memorial will be held Saturday, January 22 at 2 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home, 1025 S. Main, Greenwood, SC.

The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Sandra’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.