Sandra Layton Lynch
Sandra Layton Lynch, 75, resident of South Main Street, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
Born May 25, 1945, in Spartanburg, she was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and 1984 Limestone College. Ms. Lynch was retired from Moore Business Forms after more than 28 years of service and then worked for Rondy of Abbeville, followed by working as a real estate agent with Prudential Realty and Greenwood Realty.
She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and attended Woodfields Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Kevin Lynch of the home; a brother, Gary and wife Rhoda Layton of Pauline, SC; and a niece Nancy L. and husband Jack Fitzgerald of Edisto Island.
She was predeceased by a sister, Pat Christy.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
