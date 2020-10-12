ABBEVILLE — Sandra Hodges Jones, 75, resident of Secession Extension, widow of Thomas Martin Jones, to whom she was married for more than 52 years, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born May 13, 1945, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Richard Reynolds Hodges and Audrey Sprouse Hodges. She was a 1963 graduate of Greenwood High School and received her Associates Degree in Business from Piedmont Technical College. She was retired as Deputy Clerk from the Abbeville County Auditor's Office where she was awarded a Lt. Governor's Award for service. She was previously employed with Monsanto for ten years.
A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Outreach Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Hope Jones of the home; four sisters, Sara (Fred) Hollingsworth of Greenville, Glenda (Wayne) Elgin of Jacksonville, FL, Billie Rae Hodges of Greenwood, and Gail (Johnny) McCall of Abbeville; a brother, Calvin B. Hodges of Hodges; and a grandson, Richard Thomas Jones of Abbeville.
She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Daniel Hodges.
Graveside services will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.
Honorary escort will be members of the Outreach Sunday School Class.
The family is at the home in Abbeville and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
