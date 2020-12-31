Sandra Faye Bullock, 80, of Lake Forest Road, Greenwood, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Sara Lee Heart Bullock. Sandra retired from Solutia and was a loving mother and Mema to her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Adams; and a brother, Charles Bullock.
Surviving are her sons, Travis Oliver (Becky) and Donald E. Oliver, Jr, both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Eric Allen Oliver (Heather), Kathy Oliver Partain (Charles), Heather Oliver Dove (Forrest), Sarah Beth Oliver and Avona Oliver; and great-grandchildren, Stella Oliver, Bentlee Duffie, Jones Dove, Lorelei Partain, Juliette Hozey and JR Dove.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 1-2:30 p.m.
