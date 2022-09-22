Sandra Noffz Dorn, 75, of 103 Center Road, wife of Phillip Ray Dorn, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William Otis Noffz and Ruby "Mickey" Porter Noffz. She received her business degree from Greenwood College of Commerce and was formerly employed with Piedmont Agency on Aging. Sandra enjoyed playing the piano and organ, cooking, baking, sewing, and fixing her grandchildren's toys when they broke. She attended New Market Baptist Church, where she played the organ and sang in the choir. Above all else, she loved her family dearly.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ray, are her daughters, Elizabeth Gary (Christopher) of Greenwood and Michelle Rowe (Brogdon) of Gray Court; sister, Margaret Robinson of McCormick; grandchildren, Caroline Gary, Ethan Burton, Davidson Burton, Jackson Gary, and Haylee Burton; and three bonus grandchildren, Alyssa Rowe, Brittany Rowe, and Claudia Rowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Otis Noffz, Jr.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Toby Frost officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.