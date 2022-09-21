Sandra Noffz Dorn, 75, of 103 Center Road, wife of Phillip Ray Dorn, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William Otis Noffz and Ruby "Mickey" Porter Noffz. She received her business degree from Greenwood College of Commerce and was formerly employed with Piedmont Agency on Aging. Sandra enjoyed playing the piano and organ, cooking, baking, sewing, and fixing her grandchildren's toys when they broke. She attended New Market Baptist Church, where she played the organ and sang in the choir. Above all else she loved her family dearly.

