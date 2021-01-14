Samuel Zimmerman III
Samuel Herbert Zimmerman III, 78, husband of Scott Kendall Zimmerman, passed away January 12, 2021 at his home.
Born in Columbia, SC, March 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Samuel Herbert and Eloise Lollis Zimmerman, Jr. Mr. Zimmerman was a 1965 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he was a member and officer of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He began his accounting career with Elliot Davis and Company in Greenville and Greenwood. Later, he then joined The J.W. Hunt Accounting Firm in Columbia. Sam returned to Greenwood to join his father and Joe and Tom Anderson with South Atlantic Constructors Incorporated; Joe and Sam later became partners and co-owners of the company. He started the Sam H. Zimmerman CPA Accounting Firm, now known as Zimmerman & Brock Accounting Firm, in Greenwood. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and reader. Although, above all else, he loved making casting nets. Outside of his many hobbies, Sam was a dedicated member of “The Round Table”, a lunch group of many friends at the Greenwood Country Club.
Sam was a founding member of the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church of Greenwood, serving on the Vestry as Jr. And Senior wardens. Additionally, he served time as Church Treasurer.
As a youth, and later as an adult, Sam was a member of the Church of the Resurrection Episcopal. During his time at the church, Sam served on the Vestry, Search Committee, and headed the Bishop Hall Building Committee.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Leila Kendall Zimmerman and Ellen Zimmerman Jones (husband Thomas) all of Greenwood; a granddaughter, Nora Scott Jones of Greenwood; a sister, Ann Zimmerman Elliott and husband Dr. C. Dale of Birmingham, AL; brother-in-law John A. Kendall III and wife Frances; sister-in-law Anne Kendall Rexroat; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church 304 Calhoun Ave, Greenwood, SC 29649 or the charity of one’s choice.
