Samuel Louis Duncan, 57, of 113 Bream Street, husband of Wonda E. Ferrell-Duncan, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church, Greenwood, with Rev. Robert Knox officiating. Public viewing will be Saturday, October 2, from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral Home. Please wear a mask during visitation and at the service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family.