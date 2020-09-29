Samuel Lee "Sam" Beauford, 89, resident of Bedford Road, widower of Betty Johnson Beauford, passed away September 28, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born May 14, 1931, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Raymond L. and Mary Bertha Hamrick Beauford. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander College. Mr. Beauford was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from Greenwood Mills Information Center as manager of computer services.
A member of Mathews United Methodist Church, he was also a member of the Mathews Masonic Lodge #358, A.F.M.
Surviving are a son, Dennis and wife Hope Beauford of Troy; two grandsons, Jeffrey and wife Danya Michelle Beauford of Springdale, NC, and Samuel Aaron Beauford of Belmont, NC; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah Beauford, Gavin Beauford and Edyn Beauford.
He was predeceased by a brother, James Beauford.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Robert Huffman officiating.
All are invited to attend, however, please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of face masks.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
