Samuel Brian Benjamin, 57, of Hwy 246 N., Greenwood, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Bethlehem Community Cemetery, Coronaca, SC 29649. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mr. Benjamin was born in Greenwood, SC, and was the son of Anna Olivia Bolin Benjamin and the late Samuel Bruce Benjamin. He was a self-employed florist and a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC.
Survivors include his mother and one sister, Sandy Byrd.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.