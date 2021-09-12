Samuel B. “Sam” McAllister
Samuel B. “Sam” McAllister, 96 resident of Greenwood, widower of Mildred Kathleen Timms McAllister, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
Born April 4, 1925, in Chattanooga, TN, he was a son of the late W.E. and Margaret McGookin McAllister. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from The Furniture Industry.
Mr. McAllister was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher as well as a member of the Greenwood Jaycees and the Greenwood Community Theatre.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathy Maffett, and husband, Tim, of Greenwood.
In addition to his wife, Mr. McAllister was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert McAllister and Hubert McAllister; and several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 230 Morgan Road, Hodges, SC 29653.
