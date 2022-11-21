CHARLESTON — Dr. Samrendra Singh, 83, of Charleston, SC, passed away at home on November 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Samrend was born in Darjeeling, India, on January 15, 1939, the son of Mr. Chandrika and Mrs. Sudeshwari Singh.

Samrend was full professor of Sociology at Lander University in Greenwood, SC, from 1970 to 2000. He also was Associate Dean and Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lander. In August 2000, he joined Dr. Bill Moran and travelled to Abu Dhabi, UAE where he served as Commissioner of High Education. For six years, he led the accreditation process for the colleges and universities in the UAE.