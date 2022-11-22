CHARLESTON — Dr. Samrendra Singh, 83, of Charleston, SC, passed away at home on November 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Samrend was born in Darjeeling, India, on January 15, 1939, the son of Mr. Chandrika and Mrs. Sudeshwari Singh.
Samrend was full professor of Sociology at Lander University in Greenwood, SC, from 1970 to 2000. He also was Associate Dean and Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lander. In August 2000, he joined Dr. Bill Moran and travelled to Abu Dhabi, UAE where he served as Commissioner of High Education. For six years, he led the accreditation process for the colleges and universities in the UAE.
Samrend was raised in India and spent his childhood in Varanasi, India. He had a happy childhood with his 2 brothers, 3 sisters and many cousins and friends. He loved the city, but he also loved his village of Kolari. He was a lifelong intellect whose passions for education, society, family and community drove his career and life path. His studies carried him to many countries: German, Canada, and the US. Samrend earned his Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Georgia in 1977.
Samrend’s passion for teaching and his love of his fellow man were the spark that led to a brilliant 30-year career as a professor at Lander University. He was also president of the SC Association of University Professors and received a month-long Fulbright to study in Poland. He was continually one of the best, most respected, and student favorite professors during his teaching career. In 1977, he was awarded Distinguished Professor award.
At the University of Toronto, Samrend met his future wife Annie through mutual friends. In 1970, Samrend and Annie married and moved to Greenwood, SC. Samrend was a wonderful husband and father to his boys, Erick and Alexander Jai (AJ). His love for family, India, his heritage, and passion for travel took him and his boys on a 2 month all India trip. The whole family always took trips together and learned so much becoming citizens of the world enjoying trips to India, Europe, Australia, Egypt, UAE, Brazil, China, and Canada.
After retiring, Samrend and Annie moved to Charleston, SC, in 2007 where they enjoyed making new friends and the beach. Since retirement, Samrend was able to celebrate the marriage of Erick and Claire Singh in 2011. AJ has lived close to Samrend and Annie, which has allowed them to continue their close family bond. Samrend was able to celebrate the arrival of his grandchildren, Elijah and Avery. They gave him so much happiness and love. In Oct 2020, Samrend and Annie celebrated their silver 50th anniversary together with family. Samrend was a faithful member of the West Ashley Democrats and was actively involved with the organization and elections. His interest in politics and social justice was passed down to him by his father who was also active in the politics of India’s Independence.
Samrend is survived by his wife, Annie Singh, sons, Erick (Claire) and AJ Singh, grandchildren, Elijah and Avery Singh, brother and sisters, Ravindra (Krishna) Singh, Namita (Udai) Singh, Anita (JP) Singh, and Abha (Rajendra) Singh, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews
Samrend is preceded in death by parents Chandrika and Sudeshwari Singh and brother Surendra Singh.