Samuel Joel "Sammy" Deery IV, 61, husband of Libba Stevenson Deery, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at his home.
Born in Columbia, he was a son of Barbara Watson Deery and the late Samuel Joel Deery, III. Sammy was a 1978 graduate of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, received a BS degree in Sociology from Lander College in 1983, an Associates of Arts degree from Anderson College in 1981 and a Diesel Equipment Mechanic diploma from Greenville Technical College. He was formerly employed by Duke Energy Corporation and retired from Burton Center as supervisor of the automotive shop.
Sammy enjoyed all kinds fishing and hunting, but his favorite was duck hunting. He was famous for his last-minute trips when the cold front was coming and the river was rising to places like Mississippi or Arkansas to find the best duck hunting. He enjoyed recreation on the lake with friends and was known for his love of music. He never met a stranger, making lifelong friends by just striking up a conversation with someone. He was also a long-suffering Gamecock fan.
He was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 38 years; his son, Samuel Joel "Sam" Deery, V and his wife, Harmon, of Greenwood; his grandson, Chandler Robert Deery; his mother of Greenville and his sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Deery Hipp of Greenville.
In addition to his father, Sammy was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Chandler Deery.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rock Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Chris Leonard officiating. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Blake Gettys, Elliott Layne, Grayson McCall, Earl Williams, David Weir and Ruple Harley, III.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock Presbyterian Church building fund, 122 Rock Church Rd NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.