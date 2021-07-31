GREENWOOD -- Sammie Elaine Stockman Madden, 75, of Greenwood, widow of Bill Madden, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wesley Stockman and Sue Ferguson Stockman. Sammie retired from SCDOT after many years as administrative assistant and was a member of Lupo United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family on vacation and was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.
Surviving are her daughters, Kristi Henderson (Mike) and Tammie Madden; grandchildren: Wesley Henderson, Samuel Henderson, Dee Irvin (Kindle Crowder) and Elizabeth Sorrow.
Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Sammie's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can be left for the family. Burial will be private.
Many thanks to the professional caregivers at NHC of Greenwood.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.