Samantha Lee Long, 28, of 116 Flowers Road, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Santa Rosa, CA, she was the daughter of James Michael Long and Rebecca Ann Long. She was formerly employed at Sports Break. Sammy had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. Her smile and laughter were contagious and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She loved and was deeply loved by her family, especially her nieces, Valerie and Melody.
Surviving in addition to her mother of the home and her father of Cloverdale, CA are her brother, James Long of Greenwood; her special family, The Curreri's; and her fur baby, Zoelah.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Sammy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.