WARE SHOALS — Sam Lewis, 82, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. Born in Hattiesburg, MS, he was the son of the late Onnie Ratcliff Lewis.
Sam is survived by his wife Toni Shell Lewis, three children and one sister.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, with public viewing Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Dunn Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home, 45 Fairview Avenue, Ware Shoals, SC.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Services.